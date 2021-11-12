© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CCP Leader - Vaxed have death sentence [Military Destabilization]
Follow
2
Share
Report
494 views • November 12, 2021
CCP Leader - Vaxed have death sentence (wants military to be vaxed)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/75a4Ar
Crazy video of an alleged CCP Leader that describes the bio attack with the goal of destroying the USA military. CCP wins he says. Appears to be a global elite genocide as discussed by the Club of Rome. We cover evidence with nurses and two different doctors that make this lead appear to be legit as a immune destroyer.
https://www.roxytube.com/v/75a4Ar
Crazy video of an alleged CCP Leader that describes the bio attack with the goal of destroying the USA military. CCP wins he says. Appears to be a global elite genocide as discussed by the Club of Rome. We cover evidence with nurses and two different doctors that make this lead appear to be legit as a immune destroyer.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.