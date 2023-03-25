Why Nature HEALS.

Recharge and balance with Gardening and Pleasant Outdoor Time.

"Nature is [reflects] TRUTH. The world of man is full of deception....This [Nature] is a system that's in balance, that tells the truth. This is a system that's reliable."

"Like you, I have a passion for sharing healing information with people...I followed the standard american diet and standard american medicine in my youth and I didn't know anything about nutrition...by age 30 I was in a very sad state in terms of health borderline obese, borderline type 2 diabetice, chronic pain, high cholesterol...Back in the... 70s and 80s... no one had connected food to disease. In fact it was considered a conspiracy theory back then." ~ Mike Adams

Mike Adams - The Health Ranger, founder of Natural News, 2018. https://www.chrisbeatcancer.com/mike-adams-health-ranger/

AND

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bJwgZ-tYd4



