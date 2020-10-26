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Shepherd's Rod Reading Requirements
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14 views • October 26, 2020
This presentation will outline the requirements for becoming proficient as a student and prospective teacher of the original SRod message. Statements from the Bible, Spirit of Prophecy and the Shepherd's Rod message will be used to build the case that reading requirements are absolutely essential if one wants to become a competent purveyor of present truth and avoid being exposed as a novice.
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