Senator Johnson Holds Vaccine Mandate Hearing - COVID VACCINE TESTIMONIES

This very sobering Crosstalk features information that’s being ignored by the major media, the CDC, the FDA, the NIH, by pharmaceutical companies, and by members of the Biden administration who are supporting the vaccine mandates.



On Tuesday, November 2nd, Wisconsin U.S. Senator Ron Johnson held a panel discussion with doctors and medical researchers who are researching the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, patients who’ve experienced adverse effects and vaccine mandates.



The Senator spoke to his advocacy for early treatment, the importance of American healthcare freedom and recognizing natural immunity, the impact of mandates, as well as the lack of transparency from federal health agencies in response to this COVID-19 oversight request.



After opening remarks from Senator Johnson concerning troubling COVID-19 statistics and trends, you’ll hear from five individuals that were injured by the vaccine:



Ernest Ramirez, who lost his 16 year old son to the shot.

Kyle Warner, a 29 year old professional mountain bike racer and 3-time national champion, who developed pericarditis.

Doug Cameron, a farm operations manager from Idaho, who was paralyzed following vaccination.

Suzanna Newell, a triathlete from St. Paul, Minnesota, who was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.

Dr. Joel Wallskog, an orthopedic surgeon from Mequon, Wisconsin, who was diagnosed with transverse myelitis.

Following these testimonies you’ll also hear from Dr. Theresa Long who treats vaccine injured pilots and Attorney Aaron Siri who represents vaccine injured clients.