War is Coming

In this show, John looks at recent prophetic words from Terry Bennett and Maurice Sklar, which indicate where we might be on the prophetic timeline.
Both prophets put us in Revelation chapter 5, at the opening of the sealed scroll. A very recent word from Terry Bennett, indicates that the red war horse has just been released.
