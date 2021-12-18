© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lies of False Prophets, Witches of Betrayal (part 2)
Follow
0
Share
Report
134 views • December 18, 2021
This is some Bible teaching. The Question is; can you handle it. It doesn't have explosions or tsnumanis, but it may save you from heart ache or even death more than a video about those. This is old school teaching which can be applied to todays teachers and preachers and spiritual guides. People better weigh everything in the light of scripture in the days just ahead. There is a deceiver coming on the scene that will mesmerize as well as do false miracles. Are you going to be deceived? Have you already been deceived? This is part 2 of 2
All sound tracks including instruments and arrangement are performed by Mark Shannon Kelley and Mark Charis Kelley.
A production of Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021.
MarK Charis Kelley Ministries - SoundWorKs 2021.
All sound tracks including instruments and arrangement are performed by Mark Shannon Kelley and Mark Charis Kelley.
A production of Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021.
MarK Charis Kelley Ministries - SoundWorKs 2021.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.