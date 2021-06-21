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Matt Blackburn - Death By Pathologic Calcification & How To Reverse It!
Extreme Health Radio
Extreme Health Radio
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87 views • June 21, 2021
On this show with Matt Blackburn from Mitolife we talk about patholigic calcification, that is how to reverse calcification.

Calcification is the C in his CLF protocol which stands for calcification, lipofuscin and fibrosis.


Matt shares lots of tips and ideas about how to break down scar tissue, aging and gettins more and more stiff or calcified as we age.

Enjoy and please share the show!

Thanks for listening. New shows every Friday so don't forget to subscribe!

Matt's Mitolife Products (USE Code: EHR15 to save $$)
https://www.biochargeme.com/collections/all/mitolife

Show page (coming soon):
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/703


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FAR Infrared Sauna
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GreenWave Filters
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Castor Oil
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