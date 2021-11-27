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VAXX SIDE EFFECTS ON THIS FORMER HEALTH FRONT LINE NURSE! - SHOCKING!
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51 views • November 27, 2021
DONT TAKE THE CLOT SHOT! UNLESS YOU WANT THIS! MOST WERE JABBED WITH SALINE SALT AND WATER BUT THIS ONE WAS THE LIVE ONE
01 PLACEBO - 02 FLU SHOT - 03 THE BYE BYE - BIO N TECH CLOT SHOT!
THE EU IS NOW WAKING UP! - https://www.brighteon.com/e18ed3d6-6d30-4c03-951c-4c780a9696c1
OWWW! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/oOmtpvhs17mN/
01 PLACEBO - 02 FLU SHOT - 03 THE BYE BYE - BIO N TECH CLOT SHOT!
THE EU IS NOW WAKING UP! - https://www.brighteon.com/e18ed3d6-6d30-4c03-951c-4c780a9696c1
OWWW! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/oOmtpvhs17mN/
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