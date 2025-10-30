The Light of Jesus

📺Bible Time with Pastor Dennis 🙏

In this episode of Bible Time, Pastor Dennis Holland explores how God interacts with the world and humanity — and how each divine encounter is a supernatural act revealing His power and purpose. From the Old Testament to the New, Pastor Dennis shows how God’s hand moves through history, miracles, and personal transformation to draw people closer to Him.

Through Scripture and spiritual reflection, this message reminds viewers that God is not distant but actively involved in the lives of His people. Every moment of His intervention is both miraculous and meaningful, pointing us toward His glory and grace.

Join Bible Time as Pastor Dennis Holland unpacks the awe-inspiring truth that every interaction with God is a supernatural experience.

🎬Enjoy ALL BWHL Shows

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.