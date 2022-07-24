UNCENSORED “Collapse of the World System” - “A Strong Delusion” “Answers For Our Time” with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon, Fmr 2nd Lt Scott Bennett & Jessica Knock

Revelation 17:13 “ These are of one mind, and they shall give their power and authority to the beast.”

2 Thessalonians 2:9-12 "Yahuah will send a strong delusion in the end times: because they refuse to love the truth. Therefore Yahuah send's them a strong delusion, so that they may believe what is false, in order that all may be condemned who did not believe the truth but had pleasure in unrighteouness."