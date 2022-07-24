UNCENSORED “Collapse of the World System” - “A Strong Delusion” “Answers For Our Time” with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon, Fmr 2nd Lt Scott Bennett & Jessica Knock

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Revelation 17:13 “ These are of one mind, and they shall give their power and authority to the beast.”
2 Thessalonians 2:9-12 "Yahuah will send a strong delusion in the end times: because they refuse to love the truth. Therefore Yahuah send's them a strong delusion, so that they may believe what is false, in order that all may be condemned who did not believe the truth but had pleasure in unrighteouness."