3/1/2023 Miles Guo: If Americans want to be safe, they must stop supporting the CCP, which does not represent the Chinese people! The New Federal State of China and the Whistleblowers’ Movement are like water and food that humans must consume, while the CCP is like feces that must be excreted. The battleground between America and the CCP is not in Beijing, but in the US. Citizens of the NFSC demand that the US government thoroughly investigate the truths about the unrestricted lawfare and frame-up launched by the CCP against my fellow fighters and me.

3/1/2023 文贵直播：美国要想安全，请停止支持中共！中共不能代表中国人！新中国联邦、爆料革命是人类必需的水和食物，而中共却是人必排的排泄物；美国和中共的战场不在北京，而在美国；新中国联邦人要求美国彻查中共对文贵和战友们发起的司法超限战和陷害的真相！

