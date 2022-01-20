Xi Jinping’s Speech at Davos World Economic Forum Made It Clear to “ Fully Leverage Vaccines As Weapon”

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01/17/2022 Xi Jinping’s speech at the 2022 Davos World Economic Forum made it clear to ” fully leverage vaccines as a weapon”. In addition, he continued to advocate that “economic globalization is the trend of the times”, stressing the need for “integration not decoupling”, and stated boldly that ” China will stay committed to reform and opening up”.