4 Spices Good for Your Gut. Super-Charge Your Coffee! Dr. Will Bulsiewicz, ThePlantFedGut.com

www.EnergyMe333.com Are we seeing Nation-Level nutrient deficiencies? The Big5: Sulfur (MSM), Magnesium, Iodine, Copper, Thiamin.

Support BRIGHTEON. Buy your supplements at www.BrighteonStore.com

Full SHOW: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=27dVMvWP-3Y

Will Bulsiewicz, MD MSCI, Georgetown School of Medicine board-certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology. Trained in medicine at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and gastroenterology at The University of North Carolina Hospitals. Master of Science in Clinical Investigation (MSCI) from Northwestern University. Certificate in nutrition from Cornell University.

"I help thousands of people just like you create incredible results in their health and wellbeing with one simple act: learning to take better care of their gut health with the power of plants." ~ Dr. B at ThePlantFedGut.com

"My approach combines my 14 years as an MD with the latest cutting-edge medical research to help you face your health goals and challenges head-on and achieve incredible results - without leaning exclusively on pills or powders. Why? Because by helping you shift your lifestyle and make better, evidence-based choices, I can help you more in a month than I could in a lifetime of scribbling prescriptions on a pad." ~ Dr. B at ThePlantFedGut.com