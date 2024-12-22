The Consequence Of Cowardice | Mimir's Brunnr

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
But as they pursued those that fled to their camp they witnessed a most fearful tragedy; the women, standing in black clothes on their wagons, slew all that fled, some their husbands, some their brethren, others their fathers" ~ Plutarch On the Cimbri
Plutarch's words give us a powerful insight into the minds of our northern Ancestors. Of course this is a Roman writing and as such it may be a little embellished, but there can be no doubt that our forebears viewed acts of cowardice, with the utmost disdain.
🔗 All Credit To Mimir's Brunnr: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcL0J_ndaUc
🔗 Mimir's Brunnr WebSite: https://mimirsbrunnr.com/
🔗 Full Text: https://mimirsbrunnr.com/2018/12/13/the-consequence-of-cowardice/
📖 Read - Journal of Medieval Military History: Volume IV, Chapter 3 Pag. 36 “Cowardice” and Duty in Anglo-Saxon England By Richard Abels ► HERE: https://pdfslide.us/documents/journal-of-medieval-military-history-vol-iv.html?page=36
