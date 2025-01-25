Don't click here unless you swear to watch until the end

The thumbnail of this video clip is a shot of my Old Ash Tree that the city of sorel-tracy wants to kill.

Born on March 20 th, 1871, Tatanga Mani, or Walking Buffalo, was destined to become an emissary of peace on behalf of the canadian government. A Stoney Indian, he spent his very earliest years in Morley, Alberta, but was soon adopted by a white missionary, John McDougall. He was educated in the white man's schools but never gave up "studying nature". In his old age, he was asked by the government to make a world tour as a representative of the Indian people. In an address in London, England, at the age of 87, he said : [watch the video clip]

https://www.youtube.com/@Corbeau_Misanthrope

https://archive.org/details/@corbeau_misanthrope



