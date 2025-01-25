Don't click here unless you swear to watch until the end

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The thumbnail of this video clip is a shot of my Old Ash Tree that the city of sorel-tracy wants to kill.
Born on March 20 th, 1871, Tatanga Mani, or Walking Buffalo, was destined to become an emissary of peace on behalf of the canadian government. A Stoney Indian, he spent his very earliest years in Morley, Alberta, but was soon adopted by a white missionary, John McDougall. He was educated in the white man's schools but never gave up "studying nature". In his old age, he was asked by the government to make a world tour as a representative of the Indian people. In an address in London, England, at the age of 87, he said : [watch the video clip]
