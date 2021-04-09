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Removing Deuterium and Heavy Water
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155 views • April 09, 2021
Dr. Allan Lindsley was raised on a small dairy farm in north-central Wisconsin. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1994 with a BSME and worked as a mechanical engineer for three different companies over an eight year period. His journey in medicine began as he watched his father’s life slowly slip away without any answers from traditional medicine. This energized him to search for answers for chronic illnesses and Lyme disease, ultimately creating his own solution of five tincture formulas. These proprietary formulations are now part of the CellCore foundational product lines that are available across the globe, helping many regain their health, including those who suffer from Lyme disease.
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