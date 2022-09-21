Il-Legal System

Migrants vs. DeSantis

* [Bidan] won’t stop lying about the border; says it’s secure...illegals disagree.

* Illegals surge over southern border.

* Dems turn blind eye to border disaster.

* DeSantis brought the border to the Dems.

* Migrants were left in a paradise: Martha’s Vineyard.

* Dem sheriff goes after DeSantis; he’s angry no one is cooking him dinner.

* Migrants hop border and ask for $.

* Can I sue [Bidan] for being incompetent?

* Can I sue [Quemala] for that cackle?

* Can I sue [Turdo] for being racist?

* Migrants who were poor and had no money somehow were ‘economically harmed’.

* Illegals never gave TX a heads up.

Jesse Watters Primetime | 21 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312675391112

