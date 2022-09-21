Il-Legal System

Migrants vs. DeSantis
* [Bidan] won’t stop lying about the border; says it’s secure...illegals disagree.
* Illegals surge over southern border.
* Dems turn blind eye to border disaster.
* DeSantis brought the border to the Dems.
* Migrants were left in a paradise: Martha’s Vineyard.
* Dem sheriff goes after DeSantis; he’s angry no one is cooking him dinner.
* Migrants hop border and ask for $.
* Can I sue [Bidan] for being incompetent?
* Can I sue [Quemala] for that cackle?
* Can I sue [Turdo] for being racist?
* Migrants who were poor and had no money somehow were ‘economically harmed’.
* Illegals never gave TX a heads up.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 21 September 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.