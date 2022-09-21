Il-Legal System

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Migrants vs. DeSantis
* [Bidan] won’t stop lying about the border; says it’s secure...illegals disagree.
* Illegals surge over southern border.
* Dems turn blind eye to border disaster.
* DeSantis brought the border to the Dems.
* Migrants were left in a paradise: Martha’s Vineyard.
* Dem sheriff goes after DeSantis; he’s angry no one is cooking him dinner.
* Migrants hop border and ask for $.
* Can I sue [Bidan] for being incompetent?
* Can I sue [Quemala] for that cackle?
* Can I sue [Turdo] for being racist?
* Migrants who were poor and had no money somehow were ‘economically harmed’.
* Illegals never gave TX a heads up.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 21 September 2022