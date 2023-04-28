Create New Account
The Flood Of Lies, Kevlar Gloves and Tourniquets
Don't be discouraged as the lies come to us like a flood.  God has a plan in all this.  Kevlar gloves are great cut prevention for when working with sharps.  First aid, and being able to use-and to know when to use-items like a vented chest seal or a tourniquet may save lives in your circle.  TOURNIQUET APPLICATION VID:   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWVne7cUrm8   CHEST TRAUMA TREATMENT VID:   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRI-m5nLOHg   HOW TO BUILD AN IFAK (individual first aid kit):   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_--5fuM1Dc   USAF escape and evade training film:   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJlrZOjGQOI   

