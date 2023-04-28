The Flood Of Lies, Kevlar Gloves and Tourniquets

Don't be discouraged as the lies come to us like a flood. God has a plan in all this. Kevlar gloves are great cut prevention for when working with sharps. First aid, and being able to use-and to know when to use-items like a vented chest seal or a tourniquet may save lives in your circle. TOURNIQUET APPLICATION VID: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWVne7cUrm8 CHEST TRAUMA TREATMENT VID: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRI-m5nLOHg HOW TO BUILD AN IFAK (individual first aid kit): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_--5fuM1Dc USAF escape and evade training film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJlrZOjGQOI
