© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
See Top Secret Bunker Where 7,000 Americans Will Go In Event Of Nuclear Bomb
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • February 11, 2020
A new book is highlighting some of the top-secret locations in America that could serve as a de facto White House in the event of a nuclear strike. A bunker built into a hollowed out mountain in Colorado is just one of the covert shelters where 7,000 Americans will go to in the event of nuclear annihilation, according to Garrett Graff, the author of 'Raven Rock: The U.S. Government's Secret Plan to Save Itself While the Rest of Us Die.'
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.