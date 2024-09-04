Culture War | TRANS OKLAHOMA | Gabe Woolley | How Do Kids Get Captured by Transgenderism Even in Christian Homes | How Do They Escape? | What YOU Can DO

We welcome in studio, Gabe Woolley, the co-producer of the new documentary Trans Oklahoma - Dark Sides Of The Rainbow. Gabe joins us today to share his testimony of how even growing up in a Christian home, he was captured by the LBGTQ movement and explains how God empowered him to break free of the LBGTQ lifestyle. He continues to explain how this led him to help co-produce this documentary in which 3 detransitioned women tell their stories and common themes of this social contagion unleashed on our children are exposed. Most importantly, Gabe shares what we as parents and Christians can do! Watch the powerful documentary here:

