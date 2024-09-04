BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Culture War | TRANS OKLAHOMA | Gabe Woolley | How Do Kids Get Captured by Transgenderism Even in Christian Homes | How Do They Escape? | What YOU Can DO
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
33 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 8 months ago

We welcome in studio, Gabe Woolley, the co-producer of the new documentary Trans Oklahoma - Dark Sides Of The Rainbow. Gabe joins us today to share his testimony of how even growing up in a Christian home, he was captured by the LBGTQ movement and explains how God empowered him to break free of the LBGTQ lifestyle. He continues to explain how this led him to help co-produce this documentary in which 3 detransitioned women tell their stories and common themes of this social contagion unleashed on our children are exposed. Most importantly, Gabe shares what we as parents and Christians can do! Watch the powerful documentary here:

https://www.transoklahomamovie.com/ and Gabe’s in depth testimony: https://youtu.be/0FX_xjPWq9k?si=UGT574aurnKFQGDo. And then follow Gabe’s Podcast, Oklahoma Lion: https://youtube.com/@gabewoolley?si=r23V3i78nDAU9jJz along with his social media accounts. Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/share/CbttEEVDzRNkBmeR/?mibextid=LQQJ4d, Instagram:

https://www.facebook.com/share/CbttEEVDzRNkBmeR/?mibextid=LQQJ4d, and on X: https://x.com/gabegwoolley?s=11&t=vi9a9yQT4A38l0yf3ae6jw.

Follow the Moms on a Mission Podcast on Rumble where all content is permitted to be shared and then you will never miss a show. https://rumble.com/c/c-2376054. THANK YOU!


Affiliates:

Healthy Home Technologies:

https://www.healthyhometechs.com/ - Use promo code mission for exclusive savings off your order and free shipping. Or call 918-215-2696.


The Wellness Company:

://www.twc.health/discount/MISSI?= - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.


DrStellaMD:

https://drstellamd.com/ - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.


Fix The World Morocco: EMF Protection Items :

https://ftwproject.com/ref/524


Grid Down Chow Down Freeze Dried Raw Beef: https://griddownchowdown.com/- Use this link or code mission for 5% off your order.


The Dr. Ardis Show:

https://thedrardisshow.com/?aff=72 - Code mission for 10% off your order.


General Flynn Books and Merch:

http://Generalflynn.com/momsonamission


Flynn - The Movie: Get Live Tickets Here

https://www.flynnmovie.com/ref/MomsOnAMission/


The Culture of 1776- Cute, Fun, Cultural Truth Apparel:

https://cultureof1776.com/- Code mission for 10% off your order.


My Pillow Products:

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.


Dr. Meehan- Hormone and Supplement Health:

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.


Dr. Jason Dean’s Full Moon Protocol- Parasitic and Toxin Cleanse and Natural Health Supplements:

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.


Organic Body Essentials- Clean Skin Care:

https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=mission - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.


Drs. Mark and Michelle Sherwood’s Kingdom Fuel and Kingdom Kandy:

http://sherwood.tv/mission- Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.



Cookie Culture Custom Cookies:

https://www.cookieculture.com/?ref=tSJ2LX1Up8GhUZ- Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.


Links:

www.momsonamission.net


Moms on a Mission Social Media:

https://instagram.com/momsonamission918?igshid=MTk0NTkyODZkYg==


https://www.facebook.com/Momsonamission.net?mibextid=LQQJ4d


Keywords
culture warmoms on a missiontrans oklahomagabe woolley
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy