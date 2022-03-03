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'I Am James Topp' - Walk For Freedom
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51 views • March 03, 2022
Canadian Army Veteran of 25 years James Topp departs from Vancouver BC on his march to Ottawa, ON in protest to the coercive public health measures. A very touching First Nations ceremony took place for his send-off in front of BC Place at the Terry Fox Plaza. He addresses the crowd and gives his thoughts on his mission, family and what drives him.
James then methodically organizes everyone who will march with him for whatever distance they can and so begins the march on his way to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa. He gives a masterfully motivational speech.
#IamJamesTopp #CanadaMarches #MarchForFreedom #JamesTopp
To follow and to support James, visit his website http://canadamarches.ca ✌️
Video by seeNEMatik, CC BY-NC-ND 4.0, © seeNEMatik
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZNbbl4lp38&;t=0s
James then methodically organizes everyone who will march with him for whatever distance they can and so begins the march on his way to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa. He gives a masterfully motivational speech.
#IamJamesTopp #CanadaMarches #MarchForFreedom #JamesTopp
To follow and to support James, visit his website http://canadamarches.ca ✌️
Video by seeNEMatik, CC BY-NC-ND 4.0, © seeNEMatik
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZNbbl4lp38&;t=0s
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