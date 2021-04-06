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Tingling Asmr Gaming Parody - MYSTORY Nr18
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22 views • April 06, 2021
Tingling Asmr Gaming Parody - MYSTORY Nr18
Gaming Asmr Video But Funny And Weird
Hello World, Hello Viewers!
The Asmr cult has gotten another worthy member.
I decided to record a video to give you the best electric tingles that you can imagine.
https://bit.ly/MYSTORY-PLAYLIST
https://bit.ly/MYSTORY-LABEL
#asmr, #gaming, #video
#parody, #online, #tingles, #clips
#new, #audio
_______________ Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response _______________
I Can Not Have Tingles So I Give You Some
0:00 - ASMR
Hello World!
Because I have to cringe I cannot have tingles when getting exposed to serious doses of Asmr.
This destiny brought me to the conclusion that I only have one chance!
I must Asmr you my viewers, please stay subscribed…
1:00 - TRIGGERS
I wanted to play some games but it was night so I wanted to do something that I wanted to do since last week.
I whistled in my microphone with the expectation of triggering the best premium tingles that someone can have.
10:00 - TINGLES
The best outcome for this post would be if someone who is susceptible to Asmr gets their tingles and if everyone else if fairly entertained by my non-existing competence.
I hope you get relaxed if possible.
20:00 - GAMES
In the end I tried to combine the free online game Destiny2, CounterstrikeGo and some Doom2016 gameplay for the perfect mix.
I need more attention.
25:00 - VIDEO
I also used my classic tinfoil hat to protect myself from the mind control rays that are sent to us from the Vega galaxy.
This is Sparta!
30:00 - NEW
This is a new video and blog post so keep asmr and be cool!
Or not if you want.
Yours Sincerely,
ATMODEPTH
X - About Section
This is a compact list of my links and other stuff!
All My Stuff: Featured Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/products.html
All My Merch: Exclusive Unique Merch (give me more of your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/merch.html
Signature:
ATMODEPTH
gaming, fun, creative
http://bit.ly/FOLLOW-SOCIAL
https://bit.ly/CHANNEL-PLAYLIST
https://bit.ly/BLOG-LABEL
Gaming Asmr Video But Funny And Weird
Hello World, Hello Viewers!
The Asmr cult has gotten another worthy member.
I decided to record a video to give you the best electric tingles that you can imagine.
https://bit.ly/MYSTORY-PLAYLIST
https://bit.ly/MYSTORY-LABEL
#asmr, #gaming, #video
#parody, #online, #tingles, #clips
#new, #audio
_______________ Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response _______________
I Can Not Have Tingles So I Give You Some
0:00 - ASMR
Hello World!
Because I have to cringe I cannot have tingles when getting exposed to serious doses of Asmr.
This destiny brought me to the conclusion that I only have one chance!
I must Asmr you my viewers, please stay subscribed…
1:00 - TRIGGERS
I wanted to play some games but it was night so I wanted to do something that I wanted to do since last week.
I whistled in my microphone with the expectation of triggering the best premium tingles that someone can have.
10:00 - TINGLES
The best outcome for this post would be if someone who is susceptible to Asmr gets their tingles and if everyone else if fairly entertained by my non-existing competence.
I hope you get relaxed if possible.
20:00 - GAMES
In the end I tried to combine the free online game Destiny2, CounterstrikeGo and some Doom2016 gameplay for the perfect mix.
I need more attention.
25:00 - VIDEO
I also used my classic tinfoil hat to protect myself from the mind control rays that are sent to us from the Vega galaxy.
This is Sparta!
30:00 - NEW
This is a new video and blog post so keep asmr and be cool!
Or not if you want.
Yours Sincerely,
ATMODEPTH
X - About Section
This is a compact list of my links and other stuff!
All My Stuff: Featured Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/products.html
All My Merch: Exclusive Unique Merch (give me more of your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/merch.html
Signature:
ATMODEPTH
gaming, fun, creative
http://bit.ly/FOLLOW-SOCIAL
https://bit.ly/CHANNEL-PLAYLIST
https://bit.ly/BLOG-LABEL
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