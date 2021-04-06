Tingling Asmr Gaming Parody - MYSTORY Nr18

Tingling Asmr Gaming Parody - MYSTORY Nr18Gaming Asmr Video But Funny And WeirdHello World, Hello Viewers!The Asmr cult has gotten another worthy member.I decided to record a video to give you the best electric tingles that you can imagine.#asmr, #gaming, #video#parody, #online, #tingles, #clips#new, #audio_______________ Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response _______________I Can Not Have Tingles So I Give You Some0:00 - ASMRHello World!Because I have to cringe I cannot have tingles when getting exposed to serious doses of Asmr.This destiny brought me to the conclusion that I only have one chance!I must Asmr you my viewers, please stay subscribed…1:00 - TRIGGERSI wanted to play some games but it was night so I wanted to do something that I wanted to do since last week.I whistled in my microphone with the expectation of triggering the best premium tingles that someone can have.10:00 - TINGLESThe best outcome for this post would be if someone who is susceptible to Asmr gets their tingles and if everyone else if fairly entertained by my non-existing competence.I hope you get relaxed if possible.20:00 - GAMESIn the end I tried to combine the free online game Destiny2, CounterstrikeGo and some Doom2016 gameplay for the perfect mix.I need more attention.25:00 - VIDEOI also used my classic tinfoil hat to protect myself from the mind control rays that are sent to us from the Vega galaxy.This is Sparta!30:00 - NEWThis is a new video and blog post so keep asmr and be cool!Or not if you want.Yours Sincerely,ATMODEPTHX - About SectionThis is a compact list of my links and other stuff!All My Stuff: Featured Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)All My Merch: Exclusive Unique Merch (give me more of your money)Signature:ATMODEPTHgaming, fun, creative