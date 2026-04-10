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What leadership looks like: Sen. Ben Sasse is bleeding out of everywhere???
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313 views • Yesterday

Hey look y'all! Good news! You figured out the scam! Former Hon. Senator Ben Sissy did not. Nor did his newly epileptic wife!

Sources

https://www.facebook.com/SenatorSasse/videos/ketv-sasse-says-go-big-on-vaccine-diplomacy/2963439100568732/

https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/3559409-sen-ben-sasse-tests-positive-for-covid-19/

Cancer announcement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pH8yKZpGJjk

Discussing cancer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMD0pRZAv_g

https://nypost.com/2026/04/09/health/ex-sen-ben-sasse-opens-up-about-life-with-stage-4-cancer/

Movie clips: Tombstone, High Plains Drifter

Music: Pink Floyd - Time

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

--------------

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy