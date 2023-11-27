Create New Account
NY Appeals Court Reinstates Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Power to Enforce Quarantine Camps
NY Appeals Court Reinstates Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Power to Enforce Quarantine Camps

“It allows the Dept. of Health to pick and choose which New Yorkers they can lockup or lockdown without any proof that you’re sick, without any proof you’ve been exposed to a communicable disease. There’s no time limit so they could lock you up or lock you down for days or weeks or months. There’s no location restriction. They can put you in any facility they want…And then once you are locked up or locked down, there’s no procedure in this regulation that says how you get out of quarantine once you’re in there.”

Full Story: https://bit.ly/3MTWUMr

https://x.com/thechiefnerd/status/1727209100235149813

