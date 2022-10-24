PROOF that the ukraine regime is SHELLING their own people

"Residents of the Donbas [- region of the Ukraine] began to be targeted by their OWN government in 2014... it's Undeniable!"

The french REPORTER in the above video made a one hour documentary film: "DONBASS" (2016) by Anne-Laure Bonnel.

More on this topic is unpacked in Our March 04, 2022 Blog - including a link to the english translation of that journalist's documentary.

