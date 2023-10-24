Create New Account
Al-Qassam Brigade repulse Zionist first ground attack on Gaza
The Prisoner
Published Tuesday

The Al-Qassam Brigade of Hamas right wing repulsed the first Zionist ground attack east of  Khan Yunis towards the Gaza Strip. During the clashes, 1 tank and 2 bulldozers, 4 Israeli soldiers were injured, and fled on foot. Israel's ground attacks appear to be just a show of force, but in reality Israel continues to carry out an air campaign of heavy bombs, which have wiped out infrastructure in Gaza, killing thousands of civilians.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

hamasgaza stripidfkhan yunis

