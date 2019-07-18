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18Jul19 Trump to Use Rand as Peacemaker
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33 views • July 18, 2019
It appears that Rand Paul will be used by Trump to try to ease tensions with Iran. The price of oil has fallen as hopes for peace and prosperity rise. Then Paul Joseph Watson joins to look at the Somali journalist who went back to Somalia to prove how peaceful it is — and was promptly killed. And CampConstitution.net fights the anti-Christian bigotry of Boston after the city banned the free exercise of religion
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