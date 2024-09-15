3 Simple Steps to Boost Your Immune System - Nutrition Seminar - Medea Galligan, MS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For those of you who have or have not investigated nutrition, you may find some valuable information in this seminar presented by Medea Galligan, held in West Central FL. She shares the work she does, and the fundamentals she works upon with her clients. Notably, she helps us see that diets do not work, and there needs to be an individualized approach.
Note: Had to use an older camera, sorry about that.
More of Medea's work: https://medeashealthylifestyleconcepts.com/ & https://www.NewEarthNaturalMedicine.com
Powerful Book Going Deep Into The Problem and Solution (Over 200 philosophers, 440 pages): https://theliberator.us/book
Ancient Chinese Wisdom: https://nita.one/tao
Big Online Event With Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://theliberator.us/show
The Liberator 2 Newsletter, Network, Get Involved: https://theliberator.us
All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
-
#healthtips #healthylifestyle #healthyfood #healthyliving #diet #diettips #dieting #healthcoach #iin #powerfulvideo #motivational #inspirational #powerful #powerfulmotivation #powerfulvideo