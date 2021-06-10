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New 'Bombshell'? - Fake Pres Joe Biden will be forcibly removed after audit? [08.06.2021]
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882 views • June 10, 2021
Note: And I really dont like when people are using BIG capitals (shouting).
Another Psyop? - I wanna see it before I believe it. I trust no Politicians, just my experience over the many years...
And why is 'people' so greedy about getting the satanic money?
Why dont they do their 'freedom' work/fight for free, like a true freedom fighter?
Are Q and Qanon another Psyop?
Are James Red Pills America another Psyop?
Are Mike Lindel another Psyop?
Why does Trump support Big Pharma with the American people's Tax dollars?
Why does Trump want People to get vaxxed for a fucking SARS-COV-2 Flu?
And what about all the fucking adrenochrome eating Satanic Pedophiles?
And what about the Elite Satanic Power Bilderberg Group members?
Do you trust the 'legal' system? (also in Denmark)
I could go on... "Follov the Fucking Satanic Money"
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who is this moronic turncoat, roger stone, anyway..!! you're about to find out that he's just that: a mindless, drivel-spewing idiot who falsely (and unintelligibly) swears that even after the arizona audit proves beyond any shadow of a doubt that the 2020 election was stolen from potus trump by the evil, devil-worshipping freaks of the deep state cabal (helped along by their mindless minions, the democrats, and completely in cahoots with their complicit cohorts, the rinos), that brainless joe will remain in office as the as the most powerful, installed puppet in the world! well, i've got some bombshell news for ya, patriots: that is a total load of crap! as a matter of fact, this video lays out hard and very persuasive evidence to the contrary. so buckle up for this wild ride and enjoy the show!
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https://jamesredpillsamerica.com/banned/
--
James Red Pills America
16668 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PSSkBv5nqVz3/
Another Psyop? - I wanna see it before I believe it. I trust no Politicians, just my experience over the many years...
And why is 'people' so greedy about getting the satanic money?
Why dont they do their 'freedom' work/fight for free, like a true freedom fighter?
Are Q and Qanon another Psyop?
Are James Red Pills America another Psyop?
Are Mike Lindel another Psyop?
Why does Trump support Big Pharma with the American people's Tax dollars?
Why does Trump want People to get vaxxed for a fucking SARS-COV-2 Flu?
And what about all the fucking adrenochrome eating Satanic Pedophiles?
And what about the Elite Satanic Power Bilderberg Group members?
Do you trust the 'legal' system? (also in Denmark)
I could go on... "Follov the Fucking Satanic Money"
https://lindelltv.com/
-- Source James Red Pills America: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/james-red-pills-america/
every order placed in june increases your chance of winning the 'biggest 24k gold trump banknote collection in history'! https://www.24ktrump.com congratulations! our may 2021 winner was jacob f. from texas! winner chosen & notified july 1st no minimum purchase required, patriots! save 30% off everything in the store - use promo code save30 & also get a free 24k gold $100 trump banknote & free shipping in the usa!
who is this moronic turncoat, roger stone, anyway..!! you're about to find out that he's just that: a mindless, drivel-spewing idiot who falsely (and unintelligibly) swears that even after the arizona audit proves beyond any shadow of a doubt that the 2020 election was stolen from potus trump by the evil, devil-worshipping freaks of the deep state cabal (helped along by their mindless minions, the democrats, and completely in cahoots with their complicit cohorts, the rinos), that brainless joe will remain in office as the as the most powerful, installed puppet in the world! well, i've got some bombshell news for ya, patriots: that is a total load of crap! as a matter of fact, this video lays out hard and very persuasive evidence to the contrary. so buckle up for this wild ride and enjoy the show!
patriots who use promo code 'save30' at the trump shop will get a free 24k gold trump $100 banknote w/ a certificate of authenticity- plus you'll save 30% on everything in the store & get free shipping in the usa! https://www.24ktrump.com no minimum purchase required!
---------
must watch! the epic new mega maga movie release written & directed by mike boss (“the great awakening – breaking the chains of the democratic party”, 2019) & co-directed by jessica boss – “a house divided” - www.ahousedividedthemovie.com
---------
bookmark my website! https://jamesredpillsamerica.com
visit the trump shop: https://24ktrump.com
---------
please subscribe to all of my channels!
- james red pills america on bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8bvsjz5rb4cs -
- james red pills america on rumble.com - https://rumble.com/jamesredpillsamerica
dangerous! watch these banned videos - & more!
https://jamesredpillsamerica.com/banned/
--
James Red Pills America
16668 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PSSkBv5nqVz3/
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