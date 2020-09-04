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Cyclists & Police Give Thumbs Up to "Covid = Fraud" Banner at Tour de France
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59 views • September 04, 2020
Mirrored from @willemfelderhof on twitter:
https://twitter.com/willemfelderhof/status/1301900738159931392
Good to see even cyclists and even police gave thumbs up in the Tour de France. Much support, many are seeing through the Covid scam but still wear a mask. Stop obeying insane orders!! We are the people; an army of millions, stop obeying and be free of this tyranny!!
https://twitter.com/willemfelderhof/status/1301900738159931392
Good to see even cyclists and even police gave thumbs up in the Tour de France. Much support, many are seeing through the Covid scam but still wear a mask. Stop obeying insane orders!! We are the people; an army of millions, stop obeying and be free of this tyranny!!
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