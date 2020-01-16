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Rachel Celler , RN Medical & technological sorcery in healthcare
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51 views • January 16, 2020
The truth about va$$ines and pharma drugs is that they cause death and disease. Do not be seduced by lies anymore. The nations have been led astray and God's people are being destroyed for lack of knowledge. Many healthcare workers have become enslaved to the beast system and held captive, forbidden to speak the truth
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