You Can’t Hide Mass Genocide

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Dr. Jane Ruby
August 29, 2022
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Even powerful and corrupt governments, with all of their controls, cannot hide the overwhelming numbers of dead in a mass genocide operation. The numbers are so overwhelming… They are like all truth… Always rising to the top. And since fraud and intent to kill and harm is not protected under vaccine immunity laws, bankrupting and taking down the Pharma industry could be our only hope since, not only will our government not do it and our Congress is silent, it falls to us, We The People. Whistle blower heroes like Brooke Jackson are here to tell us how that’s going and tyranny in the nations capital, an out of control Totalitarian communist loving Mayor, Bans 50% of her city’s children from an education, if they don’t take the death shot… Will she succeed? This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.
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