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You Can’t Hide Mass Genocide
High Hopes
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427 views • August 30, 2022

Dr. Jane Ruby


August 29, 2022


On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Even powerful and corrupt governments, with all of their controls, cannot hide the overwhelming numbers of dead in a mass genocide operation. The numbers are so overwhelming… They are like all truth… Always rising to the top. And since fraud and intent to kill and harm is not protected under vaccine immunity laws, bankrupting and taking down the Pharma industry could be our only hope since, not only will our government not do it and our Congress is silent, it falls to us, We The People. Whistle blower heroes like Brooke Jackson are here to tell us how that’s going and tyranny in the nations capital, an out of control Totalitarian communist loving Mayor, Bans 50% of her city’s children from an education, if they don’t take the death shot… Will she succeed? This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1hv70b-live-7pm-you-cant-hide-mass-genocide.html


Keywords
healthbig pharmacorruptiongenocidemedicinedrmandatescommunistpowerfulwe the peoplewhistleblowersgovernmentstotalitarianjanebrooke jacksondr jane rubydr rubyhuge numbers of deadbankruptingtaking downcongress silenthiding genocide
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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