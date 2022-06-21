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Here Is The Deal, EVIL IS BEING REMOVED FROM OUR PLANET - IT IS THE RESTORATION OF ALL THINGS!! WAKE UP TO YOUR AUTHORITY!!! Stop speaking hell on earth and start speaking Heaven on earth!
And I have put my words in thy mouth, and I have covered thee in the shadow of mine hand, that I may plant the heavens, and lay the foundations of the earth, and say unto Zion, Thou art my people. Isaiah 51:16
For the evildoers will be cut off, but those who hope in the LORD will inherit the land. Yet a little while, and the wicked will be no more; though you look for them, they will not be found. Psalm 37:9-10
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