Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Maybe It's Not Your Thyroid BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 12.11.16)

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Dr Daniels examines the Confession of BIG Medicine that Thyroid medication is over prescribed. Tune in. Think Happens
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