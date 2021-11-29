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Dr. Mercola and James DiNicolantonio Talk About the Dangers of a Low-Sodium Diet
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80 views • November 29, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZmZ5EtVqOXha/
https://bit.ly/3CgPE5S Natural health expert and Mercola.com founder Dr. Joseph Mercola interviews James DiNicolantonio on his new book, “The Salt Fix,” and why the conventional advice to cut back on salt intake is actually decimating people’s health.
Subscribe for the latest health news: http://bit.ly/2CEBM8j
https://bit.ly/3CgPE5S Natural health expert and Mercola.com founder Dr. Joseph Mercola interviews James DiNicolantonio on his new book, “The Salt Fix,” and why the conventional advice to cut back on salt intake is actually decimating people’s health.
Subscribe for the latest health news: http://bit.ly/2CEBM8j
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