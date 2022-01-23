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Evil Freemason Bible, they say knowledge is power..
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78 views • January 23, 2022
Evil Freemason Bible, they say knowledge is power..
Original KJV Holy Bible 1611
Proverbs 6:12-16
12 A naughty person, a wicked man, walketh with a froward mouth.
13 He winketh with his eyes, he speaketh with his feet, he teacheth with his fingers;
14 Frowardness is in his heart, he deviseth mischief continually; he soweth discord.
15 Therefore shall his calamity come suddenly; suddenly shall he be broken without remedy.
16 These six things doth the LORD hate: yea, seven are an abomination unto him:
James 1:13 - Let no man say when he is tempted, I am tempted of God: for God cannot be tempted with evil, neither tempteth he any man:
1 John 5:19 - And we know that we are of God, and the whole world lieth in wickedness.
John 8:24 - I said therefore unto you, that ye shall die in your sins: for if ye believe not that I am he, ye shall die in your sins.
Psalms 34:21 - Evil shall slay the wicked: and they that hate the righteous shall be desolate.
Romans 6:23 - For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
Micah 2:1 - Woe to them that devise iniquity, and work evil upon their beds! when the morning is light, they practise it, because it is in the power of their hand.
2 Thessalonians 3:2 - And that we may be delivered from unreasonable and wicked men: for all men have not faith.
Psalms 5:4 - For thou art not a God that hath pleasure in wickedness: neither shall evil dwell with thee.
Original KJV Holy Bible 1611
Proverbs 6:12-16
12 A naughty person, a wicked man, walketh with a froward mouth.
13 He winketh with his eyes, he speaketh with his feet, he teacheth with his fingers;
14 Frowardness is in his heart, he deviseth mischief continually; he soweth discord.
15 Therefore shall his calamity come suddenly; suddenly shall he be broken without remedy.
16 These six things doth the LORD hate: yea, seven are an abomination unto him:
James 1:13 - Let no man say when he is tempted, I am tempted of God: for God cannot be tempted with evil, neither tempteth he any man:
1 John 5:19 - And we know that we are of God, and the whole world lieth in wickedness.
John 8:24 - I said therefore unto you, that ye shall die in your sins: for if ye believe not that I am he, ye shall die in your sins.
Psalms 34:21 - Evil shall slay the wicked: and they that hate the righteous shall be desolate.
Romans 6:23 - For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
Micah 2:1 - Woe to them that devise iniquity, and work evil upon their beds! when the morning is light, they practise it, because it is in the power of their hand.
2 Thessalonians 3:2 - And that we may be delivered from unreasonable and wicked men: for all men have not faith.
Psalms 5:4 - For thou art not a God that hath pleasure in wickedness: neither shall evil dwell with thee.
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