Evil Freemason Bible, they say knowledge is power..



Original KJV Holy Bible 1611



Proverbs 6:12-16

12 A naughty person, a wicked man, walketh with a froward mouth.

13 He winketh with his eyes, he speaketh with his feet, he teacheth with his fingers;

14 Frowardness is in his heart, he deviseth mischief continually; he soweth discord.

15 Therefore shall his calamity come suddenly; suddenly shall he be broken without remedy.

16 These six things doth the LORD hate: yea, seven are an abomination unto him:



James 1:13 - Let no man say when he is tempted, I am tempted of God: for God cannot be tempted with evil, neither tempteth he any man:



1 John 5:19 - And we know that we are of God, and the whole world lieth in wickedness.



John 8:24 - I said therefore unto you, that ye shall die in your sins: for if ye believe not that I am he, ye shall die in your sins.



Psalms 34:21 - Evil shall slay the wicked: and they that hate the righteous shall be desolate.



Romans 6:23 - For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.



Micah 2:1 - Woe to them that devise iniquity, and work evil upon their beds! when the morning is light, they practise it, because it is in the power of their hand.



2 Thessalonians 3:2 - And that we may be delivered from unreasonable and wicked men: for all men have not faith.



Psalms 5:4 - For thou art not a God that hath pleasure in wickedness: neither shall evil dwell with thee.