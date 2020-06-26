© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CORONAVIRUS. Los postulados de Koch no se cumplen. Dr. ANDREW KAUFMAN
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
399 views • June 26, 2020
El Dr Andrew Kaufman nos documenta sobre los estudios en los que se basa y justifica el estado de alarma mundial por la falsa pandemia de Sars CoV 2, en lo que llama la atención la falta de rigor científico y la carencia de alguna prueba sólida que avale la existencia del Sars CoV2, o que el Sars CoV 2 provoque CoViD 19.
FUENTE: https://d.tube/#!/v/santowarez-00/QmfV3NJUtcnEcrf6nxeRmfSQJ4rSmy5f2rSUyzGPcaoG3T
Página web de Andrew Kaufman:
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Canal en Youtube de Andrew Kaufman
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV7v2cvSnrJ9Qyz36cW1Ftw/videos
Doblado al español gracias al canal Nur para Todos, su web en URL:
https://nurparatodos.com.ar/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChPB6nQCNawu52L522wG2yA
Reportajes sobre Madrid con CoVid
http://www.tiffotos.com/coronavirus-cronicas/
Noticias alternativas e internacionales sobre el coronaTUFO en Facebook, en el canal #coronavirus_for_free
https://bit.ly/coronavirus_for_free
Si te ofreecen, #di_NO_a_la_coronavirusfobia
#STOP_coronaTUFO
FUENTE: https://d.tube/#!/v/santowarez-00/QmfV3NJUtcnEcrf6nxeRmfSQJ4rSmy5f2rSUyzGPcaoG3T
Página web de Andrew Kaufman:
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Canal en Youtube de Andrew Kaufman
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV7v2cvSnrJ9Qyz36cW1Ftw/videos
Doblado al español gracias al canal Nur para Todos, su web en URL:
https://nurparatodos.com.ar/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChPB6nQCNawu52L522wG2yA
Reportajes sobre Madrid con CoVid
http://www.tiffotos.com/coronavirus-cronicas/
Noticias alternativas e internacionales sobre el coronaTUFO en Facebook, en el canal #coronavirus_for_free
https://bit.ly/coronavirus_for_free
Si te ofreecen, #di_NO_a_la_coronavirusfobia
#STOP_coronaTUFO
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.