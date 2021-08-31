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DR. CHINDA BRANDOLINO ON TRANSHUMANISM AND NEUROCONTROL
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67 views • August 31, 2021
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Dr. Chinda Brandolino on Transhumanism and Neurocontrol https://rumble.com/vlrz0s-dr.-chinda-brandolino-on-transhumanism-and-neurocontrol.html
Quote: "More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/08/transhumanism-and-neurocontrol.html Dr. Chinda Brandolino explains the transhumanist agenda ranging from genome modification to the incorporation of nanotechnology into the body through 'vaccines.' If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city "
Dr. Chinda Brandolino on Transhumanism and Neurocontrol https://rumble.com/vlrz0s-dr.-chinda-brandolino-on-transhumanism-and-neurocontrol.html
Quote: "More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/08/transhumanism-and-neurocontrol.html Dr. Chinda Brandolino explains the transhumanist agenda ranging from genome modification to the incorporation of nanotechnology into the body through 'vaccines.' If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city "
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