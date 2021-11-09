Many Doctors Follow CDC Death Protocol To Treat COVID Patients, Become Complicit in First Premeditated Murder

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11/02/2021 Dr Zelenko: Many doctors follow the CDC death protocol to treat COVID patients. Some of them are forced by the pressure from life expenses, some are nested and pretend to be unknown about the harm it leads to while treating themselves correctly. These so-called doctors are the ones that should not be who have become the complicit in first premeditated murder.