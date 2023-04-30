Create New Account
Dissolving The Divide Special 20th Episode - Our Series In Review
3 views
channel image
AwakenYaMind
Published 20 hours ago |

Since we we had a cancellation with a guest last week, we decided to recap all our previous guests in a segment between us.  We added a few extra videos on our behalves and a few other goodies from when Derek visited Leslie & Chris in Redding, California..  


We're keeping busy with a lot, and we may have to go a few weekends this summer without any uploads due to life schedules and concentrating on conferences, which we get into a good amount in this video..   But in anticipation and careful calculation, we should be able to keep our word on getting a new video out every Sunday..  I'll be back in Redding for a few before I go to France, so we'll capture some more good moments up there to share



Links:  

The 3 Conferences:

https://freedomundernaturallaw.com

https://seedtruth.com/

https://www.nita.one/summit



Some guests are on the https://onegreatworknetwork.com/


Others have their own websites

https://www.lovetruthandbeauty.com

https://awakeninghealthcare.com/

Luvalution.net

https://www.thewizardfactory.com/

https://aswithin.org/

https://cubbywhole.com/

https://www.freeyourmindne.com/

https://www.naturallawhealth.com/

https://heartcoreproductions.com/

https://spiritualanarchist93.com/

https://chrisjantzen.com/



Leslie:   https://alivethrive.life/


Derek:    http://linktr.ee/derekbartolacelli



Thank you!  

