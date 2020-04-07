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W.H.O. Official Threatens To Remove Americans From Their Homes
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122 views • April 07, 2020
Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program, stated on March 30th “In some senses, transmission has been taken off the streets and pushed back into family units, Now we need to go and look in families to find those people who may be sick and remove them and isolate them in a safe and dignified manner.”
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