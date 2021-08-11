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Dan Andrews Premier Victoria Australia: If You've God Symptoms . . . You've Got Covid!!
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80 views • August 11, 2021
Yeah right!! This man is a leftie leftie . . . not surprising right? . . . and power has gone to his head . . . to openly say something like this is in the tank with tyranny, socialism etc.
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