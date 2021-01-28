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The Leftist CANCER Metastasizes Family Members at Risk; "Progressives" More Evil than Mafia by Far
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64 views • January 28, 2021
As cancerous cancel culture and the destruction advances, they are now going after Family Members of the party they seek to target. Even the mafia drew the line there. The time to speak up is NOW.
#leftists #progressive #mafia #cancelculture
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#leftists #progressive #mafia #cancelculture
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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
progressivesdonald trumpus politicsgeorge washingtonthomas jeffersoncancelledcancel culturedrew breesrayshard brooks shootingrose city antifaaleksander kataithomas jefferson statueleftist cancermetastasizesfamily members cancelledmore evil than mafiathomas jefferson statue portlandresistance pdxgeorge washington trumpla galaxy player cancelledmelissa rolfegarret wolfepaul howard da taserpaul howard atlantaatlanta shooting
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