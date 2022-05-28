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The Quantum Nexus w/ Dr. Bruce Olav Solheim | Conversations On The Fringe
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42 views • May 28, 2022
The Quantum Nexus w/ Dr. Bruce Olav Solheim | Conversations On The Fringe
Guest: Dr. Bruce Olav Solheim
Website:
https://www.bruceolavsolheim.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Timelesspara...
https://redpills.tv/anzar
Bruce Olav Solheim earned his Ph.D. in history from Bowling Green State University in 1993, and is a distinguished professor of history at Citrus College in Glendora, California. He was a Fulbright Professor and Scholar in 2003 at the University of Tromsø in northern Norway. Bruce has published nine books and has written ten plays, two of which have been produced. He has also published three paranormal books: Timeless, Timeless Deja Vu, and his latest, Timeless Trinity. His latest book deals heavily with his alien contact experiences as well as other paranormal events. Bruce has recently published a comic book featuring an alien hybrid character named Snarc. It is for all ages and is illustrated by Gary Dumm of "American Splendor" fame.
Bruce’s mother was psychic and introduced him to the magical realm. His first paranormal experience took place in northern Norway in 1962 when he was four years old. His first alien abduction experience was in 1964. He has continued to have paranormal experiences throughout his life and has developed advanced mediumship capabilities. He teaches a popular Paranormal Personal History course at Citrus College and has his own radio program and has appeared on many radio programs including Coast to Coast AM. He will be a featured speaker at Contact in the Desert in May 2020. Dr. Solheim is an associate member of the Parapsychological Association, and a member of CERO, and MUFON
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Guest: Dr. Bruce Olav Solheim
Website:
https://www.bruceolavsolheim.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Timelesspara...
https://redpills.tv/anzar
Bruce Olav Solheim earned his Ph.D. in history from Bowling Green State University in 1993, and is a distinguished professor of history at Citrus College in Glendora, California. He was a Fulbright Professor and Scholar in 2003 at the University of Tromsø in northern Norway. Bruce has published nine books and has written ten plays, two of which have been produced. He has also published three paranormal books: Timeless, Timeless Deja Vu, and his latest, Timeless Trinity. His latest book deals heavily with his alien contact experiences as well as other paranormal events. Bruce has recently published a comic book featuring an alien hybrid character named Snarc. It is for all ages and is illustrated by Gary Dumm of "American Splendor" fame.
Bruce’s mother was psychic and introduced him to the magical realm. His first paranormal experience took place in northern Norway in 1962 when he was four years old. His first alien abduction experience was in 1964. He has continued to have paranormal experiences throughout his life and has developed advanced mediumship capabilities. He teaches a popular Paranormal Personal History course at Citrus College and has his own radio program and has appeared on many radio programs including Coast to Coast AM. He will be a featured speaker at Contact in the Desert in May 2020. Dr. Solheim is an associate member of the Parapsychological Association, and a member of CERO, and MUFON
If you like what we're doing here at The Redpill Project You Can Now Show Support And Donate Using Give Send Go!
https://givesendgo.com/redpills
Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At
www.redpills.tv
Use Promo Code: RPP at MyPillow.com to get even lower prices.
www.redpills.tv/mypillow
My Patriot Supply
Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes
redpills.tv/patriot
The Redpill Project.. Find Us and Subscribe!
Web
https://redpills.tv
Telegram
http://t.me/RedpillsTV
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/RedpillProject
CloutHub
https://clouthub.com/redpills
GETTR
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Foxhole App: https://pilled.net/#/profile/127862
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DLive: https://dlive.tv/RedpillProject
HELP SUPPORT The Repill Project! [Tip Jar]
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Ethereum: 0xCAaBDc59CA49eBAC74bF6C5da41B557378e30Da0
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