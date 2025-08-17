BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Witkoff said DC & Moscow have already reached a deal, & now the decision rests with Kiev
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Trump’s envoy Witkoff called U.S.–Russia agreements on Ukraine’s security “breakthrough.” He said Washington and Moscow have already reached a deal, and now the decision rests with Kiev.

According to Witkoff, Russia agreed to legally bind itself not to seize more territory once peace is signed, while the U.S. would provide security guarantees comparable to NATO’s Article 5. He added that Russia had made “concessions” regarding five Ukrainian regions — reportedly meaning withdrawal from Sumy, Kharkov, and Dnepropetrovsk, and limiting claims in Kherson and Zaporozhye to already controlled areas.

Zelensky however already rejected the territorial issues, saying Ukraine’s constitution forbids “giving up or trading land.”

