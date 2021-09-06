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2017 STATE LAW WILL FORCE EVERYONE TO BE VACCINATED - BLOCKADES / BUSES WILL SEND YOU TO FEMA CAMPS
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120 views • September 06, 2021
Listening to what the man was saying Oaklahoma has a law to mandate jabs already to go . . . how they plan to implement this is typical nazi style tactics . . . but, what else can we expect when we see the rest of the footage.
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