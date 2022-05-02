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How Wifi & 5G Exposure Are Associated With an Early Onset of Alzheimer's Disease!
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150 views • May 02, 2022
[30.04.2022] Watch a short description of how the electromagnetic radiation from wireless technology is high enough to alter how calcium enters living cells, and learn how this is connected with the early onset of Alzheimer's disease. Animal studies show that low intensity EMFs also cause neurodegeneration. What is exposure to this technology doing to us, our parents, pets, and our children?
Video source: https://youtu.be/riFL8rjRBzQ
Download the original study from: https://www.eurekaselect.com/article/120618
WakeUpPlanet - 4221 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fbYVGbi028et/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wakeupplanet/
Video source: https://youtu.be/riFL8rjRBzQ
Download the original study from: https://www.eurekaselect.com/article/120618
WakeUpPlanet - 4221 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fbYVGbi028et/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wakeupplanet/
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