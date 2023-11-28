Statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the World Russian People's Council
🔻Main points:
▪️ Russia's fight for sovereignty and justice is a struggle for national liberation.
▪️ Russia is leading the way in creating a more fair world order.
▪️ Russophobia and other forms of racism and neo-Nazism have become the official ideology of the Western elites.
▪️ What is happening in Ukraine is not only targeting Russians, but all people of Russia.
▪️ Western countries do not want a unified Russia; they aim to divide and exploit it. The Russian people will not allow anyone to divide our nation; we are united.
▪️ Russia sees any external interference in its affairs as aggression and will respond accordingly .
▪️ The rich diversity of Russian cultures does not align with the Western perspective, which is driven by a desire for exploitation.
▪️ Russia's strength lies in its diversity; it is a collective asset that must be protected.
▪️ Modern Russia is reclaiming and enhancing its sovereignty as a global power.
▪️ Without Russians as an ethnic group, there can be no Russia or Russian world. Russians are more than just a nationality; they represent a cultural and historical identity.
▪️ We express our gratitude to entrepreneurs for their coordinated efforts; thanks to the collaboration between the state and business , the Western sanctions blitzkrieg has failed.
▪️ The development of the Russian Federation should also prioritize fair wages for doctors, teachers, and talented professionals.
▪️ In the West, there is a trend of abolishing liberal arts education, which leads to the decline of culture.
▪️ Strengthening families and preserving the diverse peoples of Russia is a long-term national responsibility; it is the future of the Russian world.
▪️ Overcoming the challenging demographic issues faced by the Russian Federation requires more than just financial resources; moral values are essential.
Adding:
According to Vladimir Saldo's statement, in conversations with Putin and the military leadership, he was clearly given to understand that Russia intends to reclaim Kherson and more.
💬 "I spoke on Friday with the Supreme Commander and the military — everyone is determined to return to Kherson. We will liberate our land. Next will be Nikolaev, Odessa, and Izmail."
