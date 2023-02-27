Create New Account
Some Things Hard To Be Understood-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-FEB 26 2023
God Reveals Some Principles of Scripture That Help Us to Understand What We Could Not Otherwise: That One Person (Such As John the Baptist) Can Stand For Another Person (Such As Elijah);That Revelation Is Progressive, Building On Earlier Mentions; That New Testament Quotations of the Old Testament Usually Show the Application; and That As With the Parables, the Scripture Can Be Understood to Whomsoever God Reveals It and Hidden to Whomsoever He Blinds

biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

