2024-3-19 what in the hell are you saying



~There is only one God Yahuah! (not three in one as the pagans teach)

~There is one law/covenant unto all mankind in all the earth, in which defines sin, and in which all men are condemned to death for that sin.

~God moved upon mary, and christ Yahusha was born.........the seed of God was introduced into the earth! it broke the line of the seed of adam from the garden. This is very important to understand!

~Christ went to the cross for us, even when he didn't want to, that he could fulfill his role and calling from the Father, which was to be our propitiation for sin. He paid the price of our sin before a holy and righteous God. (If the law was done away with, what need would he have to go to the cross?)

~christ told us, "I did not come to do away with the law, but that that law could be fulfilled in you.....meaning, that the spirit of God when then be able to come to us, and help us to that for which our hearts could not before do....walk in covenant with the Father! which is why christ say, "not one jot or tittle from my Father's law shall ever pass away!".

~It is not a new covenant, but us renewed with the covenant written into our heart. Christ the forgiveness to afford us the opportunity, but we have to have the faith to come out of mystery babylon and spiritual egypt in order to be separated unto the Father, for the Father to clean us up, unleaven us from the worldly churches leaven/teachings, and releaven us with the law in our heart! We have to have faith to do this! we must choose Him over our life in the world. If we don't, then we by default have chosen the world over Him. You can't stay in the world, and say you choose Him, or you'll end up like the rest who speak these kinds of things to rationalize their decisions. It is a narrow path, and not many find it. It is the end, and the judgments proceed forth from the Father to destroy the lawless.

But there will be a remnant of the people of Yahuah, in the wilderness with the Father, with the covenant written into their heart, ark prepared, living separate, who will make it through all that's coming. Be that people! praise Yahuah!